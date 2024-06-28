Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Has Already Hit a Staggering Sales Milestone

FromSoftware’s epic RPG goes from strength to strength as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree hits a staggering sales figure in just a few days.

Shadow of the Erdtree takes Elden Ring to new heights

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced that Shadow of the Erdtree had sold five million units within its first three days of release.

This comes after the Elden Ring expansion became the highest-rated DLC of all time on Metacritic. Elden Ring alone was doing some fantastic numbers, but the chunky expansion is clearly bringing plenty back to the Lands Between.

Not that it’s all been sweetness and light for the expansion. Earlier this week, FromSoftware released Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC update 1.12.2 for “balance” and “calibration” following widespread complaints about the expansion’s difficulty. An official statement also addresses visual issues on PC after the expansion ended up being review bombed on Steam for its performance and difficulty spike.

FromSoftware is also working on further balance adjustments and bug fixes, which will be rolled out in a future patch. Release window will be shared in due course.