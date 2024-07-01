Hardcore Shooter Bloodhound Out Now on PS4 & PS5

Kruger & Flint’s hardcore throwback shooter Bloodhound has spilled onto PlayStation consoles in all its gory glory.

In Bloodhound, the player takes on the role of a member of a secret faction of the Templar order, which must stop the demonic cult of the devilish Astaroth.

Bloodhound trailer

The gameplay refers to classic games, focusing primarily on dynamics and a high level of brutality. The creators point to inspiration from old shooters such as Doom, Quake and Painkiller. The style of the game mainly refers to various apocalyptic motifs.

In July 2023, the game debuted on PC, and later also received a free expansion – Juicy Retro Style!, thanks to which Bloodhound becomes a pixel boomer shooter. The update also improved gunplay and introduced additional story inserts. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions also include this DLC.

Bloodhound – main features:

· intense and bloody gameplay;

· 16 types of enemies and 5 bosses;

· various gameplay modes;

· satisfying arsenal of 10 weapons;

· energetic heavy metal music by Sons of Amon.