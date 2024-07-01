Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Video Goes Behind the Scenes of Shooter Sequel

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a new Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 video going behind the scenes on the game.

From Clive Standen playing Lieutenant Titus to the art team, developers, and QA teams, today’s video tells the story of the team’s commitment to delivering a game worthy of its predecessor, of the fans’ expectations, and true to the immeasurable scale of war in the 41st Millenium. Be it the brutal efficiency of the Space Marines, the giganticism of the game’s environments, and the unique technology behind the Tyranid swarms… Every aspect of making Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 represents the culmination of what Saber and Focus have strived for many years and through numerous titles, according to Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits.

Check out the video below.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Developer Diary

Continue the story of legendary Ultramarine Lieutenant Demetrian Titus a hundred years after the events of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine and fight the endless Tyranid swarms to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus’ superhuman skill and wide-ranging arsenal solo, or with up to two friends playing as Titus’ battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is out on PS5 on September 9, 2024.