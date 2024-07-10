PS Plus Extra & Premium July 2024 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the full list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for July 2024. Headlining PlayStation Plus Extra are games like Remnant II, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and more.
PS Plus Extra July 2024 games
There will be 9 new games added to PS Plus Extra. All of the games will be added to the service on July 16. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Extra this month:
- Remnant II – Standard Edition
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- No More Heroes 3
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
- Deadcraft
- Steep
There will be four new games added to PS Plus Premium, all of which will also arrive on July 16. These include the PS VR2 title Job Simulator, Summoner, Ratchet and Clank Size Matters, and more. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Premium this month:
- Job Simulator (PS VR2)
- Summoner
- Ratchet and Clank Size Matters
- Jeanne d’Arc