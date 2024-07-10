Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory Announced for PS5

Different Tales has announced Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Purgatory, a single-player interactive experience set in the World of Darkness coming to PS5 on July 23, 2024.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory draws inspiration from its predecessor, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest. In the game, players step into the shoes of Samira, a child of Gaia teetering on the brink after a life-changing tragedy. The interactive novel continues the saga with a complex protagonist, thrilling conspiracies, two distinct story paths, fresh characters, and more.

You can view the trailer for the game below.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory trailer

Pre-orders for the game begin on July 16, 2024. If you want an early taste of the latest lupine lore from the World of Darkness, then you can jump into the free demo now on Steam.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse is a burgeoning game series based on the World of Darkness IP. It’s been part of a frankly staggering library of titles in the last quarter of a century. The success of the Vampire: The Masquerade series helped to widen the appeal of World of Darkness.