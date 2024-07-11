Armored Core 7 Might Be in the Works, FromSoftware Job Ad Suggests

A FromSoftware job advertisement discovered by a fan suggests that the studio is hiring for Armored Core 7. The role is that of a Character Modeler, and involves “modeling and texturing characters or robots.”

FromSoftware has previously hinted at Armored Core 7

The aforementioned listing was discovered by Tech4Gamers forum user cindiestarlight (via Reddit). It’s the only open role that specifically mentions robots, leading fans to believe that the job is for Armored Core 7.

Although there isn’t much else to see in the advertisement, we wouldn’t be surprised if FromSoftware has indeed begun hiring for Armored Core 7. Fires of Rubicon was considered a “success,” and FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN Japan that the plan isn’t to stop at AC6.

“As you can see from the fact that we made Armored Core 6, the Armored Core series is very important to FromSoftware,” Miyazaki said in the February 2024 interview with IGN. “We have a strong desire to continue making it in the future. I think Armored Core 6 was a success, but on the other hand, not everything was perfect and there is still room for improvement. So, we have no intention of ending it here.”

Miyazaki added that nothing has been decided yet.