Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Release Date Window and Details Leaked

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 has been confirmed by an internal document leaked following a massive Disney hack. Code named Project Macondo, the game is in development at Cold Iron Studios and is a third-person co-op shooter with a release date set in the third quarter of FY2025.

What we know about Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will be headed to PlayStation, but the document doesn’t specify whether it’ll be a cross-gen release or not. For now, it’s safe to assume that it’ll land on the PS5.

Players will group up with either two other players or two AI companions to play as a member of “Dagger Company,” a group of Xenomorph hunters. There will be an “epic” campaign to get through as well as an Annihilation mode, described as “a new spin” on Horde mode. Fireteam Elite 2 will feature five different types of playable characters, each with their own unique abilities. There will also be up to eight primary weapons at launch, including dual pistols and sniper rifle.

Fireteam Elite 2 will target a mature audience of 17+, with no current plans for microtransactions. There will be no in-game advertisements, loot boxes, or gatcha features. The game won’t come with text or voice chat features, so players will need to use their native platform features to communicate.

We won’t share the document here, but you can check out a copy over on Reddit, which contains four pages of information including a detailed breakdown of all the playable characters.