Ubisoft’s Driver Franchise Isn’t Dead After All

Fans have gotten their hopes up for a new Driver game after Ubisoft revealed that it’s “actively working” on the franchise. The topic came up when journalist Stephen Totilo discovered that a live-action Driver series announced in 2021 has been canceled and its production company has been shut down.

Will there be a new Driver game?

The live-action series in question was supposed to be streamed on Binge. Ubisoft has since confirmed to Totilo’s GameFile that its partnership with the platform has come to an end. Hotrod Tanner LLC — a Ubisoft subsidiary tasked with the live-action project — no longer exists.

But what about the Driver series? Long assumed dead, Ubisoft has told Totilo that it is “actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise.” The company stopped short of confirming whether a new game is in development or not, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting their hopes up.

NEW: Ubisoft's live-action Driver series, announced in 2021, is no longer going ahead at Binge, and the production company behind it has been shuttered



But Ubisoft promises it is "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise"https://t.co/LQKyoC2v58 pic.twitter.com/YBJhc4B8R4 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 12, 2024

The last mainline entry, Driver: San Francisco, released in 2011. Despite a positive reception and Ubisoft stating that the game exceeded its targets, it reportedly wasn’t considered a commercial success. A 2021 report by VG247 claims that a new Driver game was in development at one point, but ended up having elements reworked into the first Watch Dogs game.