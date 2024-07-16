9 Best Prime Day Deals in Gaming Monitors for 2024

They say the best gaming monitors are the window into the gaming world or maybe we just made that up, but nonetheless, we stand by it. With games having realistic graphics, only a monitor that can deliver high-quality images and life-like colors can create total immersion. With PlayStation offering 4K resolution and 60 fps support, it only makes sense to get the best gaming monitors to play them. With the ongoing Prime Day event, you have the chance to get your hands on the best monitors and TVs for your console. Everything from LCD to OLED monitors with 4K support is on sale right now. So, take out your wallet, and let’s get to buy some awesome gaming displays.
Top 9 Deals On Gaming Monitors From Amazon Prime Day 2024
We’ve gone through the site to find the best gaming monitors with deals that you’re going to love. Let’s take a look at it.
$399.99 $249.99
Save $150
Ultra-wide monitors let you see more of the game you’re playing, adding another layer of immersion to your gaming. This UltraGear QHD curved monitor from LG has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and supports a resolution of up to 3440 x 1440 pixels, which is an incredible resolution to enjoy all your games without sacrificing any details. With its HDR10 and sRGB color spectrum, you can enjoy games and movies with accurate and vivid colors. It has a native refresh rate of 160 Hz with one millisecond of Motion Blue Reductions (MBR) to ensure you will not see any jittering while playing games.
$299.99 $259.99
Save $40
With ViewSonic VX3276-4K-MHD 32-inch 4K gaming monitor, there is no detail that can escape from your eyes. It has a gorgeous 32-inch display with ultra-thin bezels for a nearly edge-to-edge image display. The colors displayed on the screen are rich and vibrant, bringing out the best of the game or movie that you’re playing. It has multiple presets that you can choose from depending on your activity. Additionally, it has flicker-free technology with a Blue filter to reduce stress on your eyes.
$599.99 $409.99
Save $190
With GIGABYTE M28U 28-inch gaming monitor, it’s finally time to move on from 1080p and 2K monitors. Experience games to their full potential with this breathtaking 4K display. It has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a 2ms response time, allowing you to play games with smooth visuals and without any input lags. Its Black Equalizer feature balances the blacks and whites so that no details are in the dark or too overexposed. The ergonomically designed monitor stand allows you to adjust the monitor to the height and angle that you prefer. If you use multiple devices, the built-in KVM option will enable you to use both of them with the same keyboard and mouse. Whether you’re a gamer, streamer, or content creator, you’re going to love this one.
$289.99 $169.99
Save $120
Acer Nitro XV271U M3 has an impressive 180 Hz refresh rate with 0.5ms response time, giving you virtually a tear-free gaming experience. With its combination of 2K resolution, high refresh rate, and dual speakers, you’re going to enjoy every bit of your PS5 games have to offer. It has a beautiful 27-inch, nearly bezel-less display with AMD FreeSync Premium and HDR10 support with DCI-P3 95% colorspace capability.
$1597.99 $1397.99
Save $200
If you need a multi-purpose display that even your entire family can enjoy, this SAMSUNG smart TV should be at the top of your list. It has a breathtaking 48-inch panel with plenty of connectivity options. The OLED technology displays pure blacks, bright whites, and every color in between in its truest form. It uses AI to intelligently upscale every image to 4K resolution, which, combined with its Dolby Atmos, is basically like having a mini home theater system.
$799 $649
Save $150
When you need all the best features in one gaming monitor, this ASUS ROG Strix monitor is what you need. The ultra-wide QHD monitor supports a resolution of up to 3440 x 1440p with 109-pixel density. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio, providing you with an additional 35% display compared to 16:9 monitors. It has an ultra-fast 1ms GTG response time with a 180 Hz refresh rate, so if you play FPS games, this is the right fit. This gaming monitor is also G-Sync compatible, so you no longer have to worry about screen tearing either.
$329.99 $209.99
Save $120
PHILIPS Creator Series uses Hollywood-grade color grading, which makes it the ideal monitor for your movie streaming requirements when you’re not playing games. The IPS display delivers crisp and clear images with a high dynamic range. It has a built-in KVM feature to make it easy for users to seamlessly switch between multiple devices with the same keyboard and mouse. This feature is a game-changer for streamers and content creators, making their job easy. And with its height-adjustable stand, you can easily adjust the monitor fit in your multi-monitor setup quite easily.
$299 $189
Save $110
Just like all other ASUS TUF gaming products, this 30-inch Ultrawide Curved HDR Monitor is made with gamers in mind. It has a 1080p display with a 200 Hz refresh rate, making it one of the least jittery displays. The monitor is ergonomically designed and can be wall-mounted as well. It has all other features that make this a great monitor, like Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology, AMD FreeSync Premium support, Eye Car technology, HDR10 support, and so much more.
$379.99 $269.99
Save $110
We, along with the 2000 customers on Amazon, know that life’s good with this LG UltraFine UHD 4K gaming monitor. Made specifically for gaming, this monitor has customized game modes to match the visual requirements of the games that you play. It has 400 nits brightness with 99% coverage of sRGB spectrum, helping the images on the screen pop up. It supports AMD FreeSync to control refresh rates and deliver a flicker-free viewing experience.
There you have it, gamers. Those are our top deals for gaming monitors and TVs this Prime Day. Make the best of this sale and buy one of these displays to enjoy your favorite PlayStation games. And if you still don’t have a Prime membership, here is where you can sign up.
