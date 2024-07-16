9 Best Prime Day Deals on Headphones for 2024

Whether you need a headphone for playing games on PS5 or just want to listen to music on your phone when you’re traveling, Amazon is blessing us with the best headphones at really cheap prices, right now! Gaming headphones, specifically from top brands, can get pricey, given how many features they offer. Unless you have deep pockets, it becomes difficult to buy them. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale has plenty of options in the headphone section that you probably wouldn’t see anywhere else right now. So, it’s now or next year to get these headphones at these discounted prices.
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a yearly sale event where most of our favorite products are offered at huge discounts. This is a two-day global event where millions of people take part and grab their desired products at lower prices. Learn more about this year’s Prime Day sale article here.
Now, sign up for Amazon Prime here and take advantage of this mega-sale event!
Prime Day 2024: Greatness Awaits, Gamers
Bringing our readers all of the goods from the summer sale!
9 Best Headphone Deals You Should Not Miss at The 2024 Prime Day Sale
We’ve gathered some top deals from across the site that you should be checking out right now! Take a look.
PHOTO CREDIT: SteelSeries
$179.99 $119.99
Save $60
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is one of the most favored headsets by pro gamers. This wireless headphone has incredible audio quality, which is very important for competitive gaming. It uses Neodymium Magnetic drivers that deliver highly detailed audio that lets you know exactly what is happening in the game environment. The Nova 7 even has 360-degree spatial audio, along with PlayStation’s Tempest 3D feature, making it ideal for the console. It has a battery life of up to 38 hours, allowing you to use it for long hours. Also, it uses the AI noise-canceling microphone to transmit only your voice during online matches. You can even connect other devices like Nintendo Switch using the provided USB Type-C to Type-A cable.
PHOTO CREDIT: Sony
$299.99 $199.99
Save $100
Sony INZONE H9 uses customized 360 spatial surround features to give an edge during gaming. With its bi-directional and flip-to-use microphone, you can communicate with your teammates efficiently without any audio corruption. The headband and the ear cups are designed to be soft and comfy to wear for your long gaming sessions. Additionally, you can get up to 32 hours of battery life depending on how demanding the audio is. Since it has both Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz wireless connectivity, you can connect multiple devices at the same time. The headphone even supports on-screen audio settings on the PS5, making it easy to adjust the settings.
PHOTO CREDIT: JBL
$299.95 $179.95
Save $120
JBL Quantum 910 Wireless Gaming Headset uses a 50mm Neodymium driver that delivers impeccable spatial surround sound quality that totally immerses you in games, movies, and music. It uses Wireless 2.4 GHz for connectivity, ensuring you have the lowest latency for a lag-free audio experience. Also, this super cool headset uses JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 on your PC to provide accurate 3D-audio positioning! It has four active noise-canceling features that remove ambient noise and allow you to be completely focused on your activity. Within just two hours of charging, you could get up to 33 hours of battery life. It comes with a USB Type-C cable to conveniently connect to all modern electronic devices.
PHOTO CREDIT: ASUS
$199.99 $159.99
Save $40
With an AI noise-canceling microphone, the ASUS ROG Delta S is powerful enough to cancel over 50 million types of ambient noise. This beautiful ergonomic headset has D-shaped earcups that use 100% protein leather with fast-cooling memory foam. Its advanced ESS 9281 with QUAD DAC technology and MQA technology provides superior audio performance for a life-like audio experience. All the required audio controls are on the side of the headphones, giving you convenient and easy access to audio adjustments. It uses USB Type-C connectivity, so be it your PS5 or PC, you can connect to them all!
PHOTO CREDIT: Skullcandy
$99.99 $44.88
Save $55
Skullcandy SLYR Pro was already at a great price for the features that it offers, but on Prime Day, the price becomes more affordable. Besides this, it has a cool Pink headband to make it stand out from the rest. This headphone is powered by 50mm dynamic drivers to adapt to a wide range of audio frequencies and still deliver stunning audio quality. Additionally, has both USB Type-C and 3.5mm ports to allow users to connect it to various devices including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The detachable microphone is just the icing on the cake for multiplayer gamers owing to its AI noise-canceling capabilities.
PHOTO CREDIT: Gtheos
$59.99 $33.99
Save $26
Gtheos Captain 300 is a multi-device compatible headphone that offers various ways to connect to devices. You can connect it using 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or a 3.5mm audio cable; the choice is yours. The 50mm driver is fine-tuned with 30% extra sound effects for peak stereo sound quality. It has a detachable omnidirectional microphone with built-in noise-canceling features. The padded headband cups keep your head and ears from straining when used for a long time. The battery life can go up to 50 hours on a single charge but can be impacted severely if you keep the RGB lights on.
PHOTO CREDIT: Sony
$349.99 $198
Save $151
Sony is bringing their A-game by offering gamers their Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. It is a premium noise-canceling headphone that intelligently blocks out all unwarranted noise using its HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1. The battery life can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. It also has other features like touch sensor controls to adjust the settings, speak-to-chat to hear and respond to messages, wear detection to stop playing music when not using, and so much more. And since it connects via Bluetooth, you can connect to any device with Bluetooth compatibility.
PHOTO CREDIT: Alienware
$149.99 $114.99
Save $35
Alienware AW720H is proof of why Alienware is among the best brands in the gaming category. This gaming headphone uses Dolby Atmos to pull you into the world of gaming completely. You get to hear every single detail of the surroundings and tell exactly where your opponent is. It has a sliding suspension in the headband and memory foam for earcups to make it truly comfortable. With the combination of 40mm drivers and 30 hours of battery life, this high-quality headphone is an excellent gaming peripheral to invest in.
PHOTO CREDIT: Razer
$49.99 $45.99
Save $4
Razer BlackShark V2 X is what you buy when you need superior audio quality at an affordable price. Banking on its Razer Triforce 50mm drivers, you can hear the lows, mids, and highs very distinctively. The cardioid design of the microphone ensures it picks up more of your voice than the ambient noises to transmit clear audio to your friends during an online match or even during simple video calls. The lightweight design allows you to wear the headphones for however long you want to. And it being universally compatible, it is a bang for your buck!
Now, those are our top deal recommendations for gaming headsets to grab for this Prime Day. Rest easy knowing that whatever you pick is going to be a great choice! And if you still don’t have a Prime membership, here’s where you need to sign up.
Prime Day 2024: Greatness Awaits, Gamers
Bringing our readers all of the goods from the summer sale!
Best Prime Day Deals in Gaming Monitors
The best gaming monitor for the best gaming experience.