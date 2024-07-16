Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Early Access Not PlayStation Exclusive for the First Time in Ages

PlayStation has finally lost its exclusive Call of Duty content, starting with the upcoming Black Ops 6 beta ealy access. Treyarch has announced dates and times for the upcoming multiplayer beta, which will kick off in August and run for two consecutive weekends.

Black Ops 6 beta early access will kick off on August 30, 2024, 10 a.m. PT and run until September 4, 10 a.m. PT. Early access is open to all those who preordered the game irrespective of their platform. However, there is a perk exclusive to Game Pass subscribers in that they can partake in early access whether they preordered or not.

The second beta weekend is open to all players, and will take place between September 6, 10 a.m. PT – September 9, 10 a.m. PT. To translate these dates and times into your time zone, use this link.

As for what the beta entails, Treyarch says that it’ll allow players to “go hands-on with the incredible new Omnimovement system and other gameplay innovations across a variety of brand-new Core maps.” Additionally, the test will let players “build their own loadouts, access a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and drop in across a number of Modes.”