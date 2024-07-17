Gears of War E-Day PS5 Rumor Making Rounds But Don’t Get Excited

A generic job ad has spurred speculations that Gears of War: E-Day PS5 version is in development at The Coalition, and we’re here to help you keep your expectations in check. While it’s true that Microsoft is considering bringing more of its games to PlayStation, the aforementioned rumor is much ado about nothing.

How a job ad spawned bizarre headlines about Gears of War: E-Day on PS5

The role that’s being advertised by The Coalition is that of a Senior Online Client Engineer. Among its preferred qualifications, the studio lists “experience with Xbox Live, PSN, Steam or other online gaming platforms.” It’s the mention of PSN (PlayStation Network) that has some folks convinced that Gears of War: E-Day is landing on PS5. Not quite.

Read the requirement again. The Coalition is merely seeking someone who has experience of online gaming platforms. PSN is mentioned as an example of one such platform. The reason Nintendo’s online platform isn’t mentioned in this list is because it’s in a completely different category than the others.

Microsoft probably will bring more of its franchises to PlayStation, and Gears of War has long been rumored to be among them. But this particular speculation can be chalked up to a lack of reading comprehension.