No Man’s Sky 5.0 ‘Worlds’ Update Transforms Its Universe

Eight years on, it’s hard to believe that No Man’s Sky was once considered a disaster. That turnaround is a testament to the hard work of the developers at Hello Games, who continue to support it with new content. Now, the team is launching No Man’s Sky Update 5.0 “Worlds Part 1.”

No Man’s Sky Update 5.0 is all about immersion. That’s true in both senses of the word, as the game’s new water effects are a key feature of the world’s update. Oceans will now look and behave very differently using technology developed for Hello Games upcoming Light No Fire. Water will move and reflect light more realistically, including high and low tides and the effect of wind. Ships can now land on water, and players can construct underwater bases.

Speaking of wind, No Man’s Sky Update 5.0 also enhances weather and related effects. Clouds are more varied and realistic, and Hello Games added more varied sky colors. The update also improves rain, snow, and fog and adds new wind-responsive particle effects.

Meanwhile, Worlds Part 1 introduces a variety of new flora and fauna, as well as a few things that are technically both. Other new “creatures” include the sentient Living Buildings that No Man’s Sky players may encounter in sectors with strong anomaly fields.

Hello Games also remixed planets in the new No Man’s Sky Update. Some tropical worlds now boast floating islands that players can land on, jump between with jetpacks, or even build bases on. Frozen worlds now feature glaciers and frozen trees, while some desert and scorched worlds have new plants. Additionally, players can now explore the new toxic and irradiated planets.