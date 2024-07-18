Splitgate 2 Release Date Window Announced for PS5 and PS4

1047 Games has announced a release date window for Splitgate 2, its new free-to-play multiplayer shooter that’s heading to PS5 and PS4. The new game promises to be “bigger and better than ever” and will be combining its familiar first-person shooter and portal-hopping gameplay once again.

Splitgate 2 will feature three factions that each offer different gameplay styles. There will also be all new arenas, weapons, and game modes. 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx also explains that “Splitgate 2 has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA FPS experience our fans deserve, with the series’ signature action completely overhauled by an all-star team composed of the most talented individuals in the industry.”

Free Splitgate 2 companion app now available

Other than this, 1047 Games is giving very little away about the sequel to Splitgate until next month at Gamescom. For now, though, players can get up to speed with the lore of the new game through a companion app and the brand-new trailer.

The free Splitgate 2 companion app is now available on iOS and Android. The game’s lore will be expanded through quizzes and a five-issue comic book series. Only the first issue of the Splitgate: The Games We Play comics are available today but further issues are promised to be released monthly. The app also includes collectibles to be found that will give players in-game rewards when the game launches.

Proulx also describes the upcoming shooter as a “comprehensive upgrade worthy of our existing community” while also being “the perfect entry point for players new to the world of Splitgate.” Those who were still hoping for the new game to be released this year will be disappointed to find they’ll have to wait until Splitgate 2 hits PS5 and PS4 in 2025. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.