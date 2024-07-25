Hunt: Showdown 1896 Announced for PS5 With Original Game Ending Support Next Month

Crytek has revealed Hunt: Showdown 1896, the next chapter of its PvPvE extraction shooter for PS5. It will replace the original game and will no longer be playable on PS4.

Last-gen versions of the game, previously known as Hunt: Showdown, will no longer be playable from August 15, 2024.

But don’t fret too much. The new version of the game is a free upgrade for existing players, and if they aren’t quite ready to make the current-gen leap, it’ll be there waiting for them.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 15, 2024.

The PvPvE extraction shooter sees bounty hunters vying for lucrative monster contracts on large maps. Players can team with others or go it alone against other human hunters in a battle for the loot. But the maps also teem with undesirable and dangerous life that can be as deadly as any bullet.

Crytek has massively overhauled the original game. This makes this a semi-sequel that contains all previous content but also a whole lot more new goodies. That includes an entirely new area outside of its Louisiana swamps.

What’s new in Hunt: Showdown 1896?

Mammon’s Gulch

For the first time ever, Hunt: Showdown has moved out of the swamps of Louisianna and into the sprawling mountains of Colorado! Mammon’s Gulch is Hunt’s brand-new map that will bring mountains, stunning vistas, and grueling mines.

Designed with community feedback in mind, Mammon’s Gulch features 16 compounds and an entirely new series of strategic angles for keen Hunters. We received tons of feedback that players loved the verticality of DeSalle, so we brought even more of this to the new map—in fact, it has some of the highest elevation points in all our maps, so you’ll be able to look out over compounds for enemy Hunters from above.

The map was designed to be set between two mountainous areas connected by dark, winding mines. The mines in Mammon’s Gulch are flush with accessibility, featuring loads of different entrances and shortcuts for those who are brave enough to enter.

Mammon’s Gulch is separated by train tracks, which will run across the map, giving some direction to Hunters. It will bring stunning waterfalls, a Hunting lodge, farms, and a mining town to explore. Check out all 16 of the new compounds below.

Mammon’s Gulch Compounds

Blackthorn Stockyard

Monteros Malt

Terminus Railyard

Grizzly Lodge

O’Donovan Stone

Split River Mill

East Mountain Corn

Deadfall Timber

La Plata Mine

Oro Gordo Mine

Machine Gorge

Kingfisher Foundry

Graystone Pit

The Gasworks

Preston Oil

Miner’s Folly

Mammon’s Gulch combines the best elements from previous maps with fresh content. This creates a unique setting that’s packed with all sorts of things to discover. We’re excited to reveal the map with the release of Hunt: Showdown 1896 and can’t wait to hear what the community has to say about it. Regarding the old bayou maps, have no fear—they will be returning post launch after receiving a revamp of their own.

Key Features roundup