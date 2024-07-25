Hunt: Showdown 1896 Announced for PS5 With Original Game Ending Support Next Month

Crytek has revealed Hunt: Showdown 1896, the next chapter of its PvPvE extraction shooter for PS5. It will replace the original game and will no longer be playable on PS4.
Last-gen versions of the game, previously known as Hunt: Showdown, will no longer be playable from August 15, 2024.
But don’t fret too much. The new version of the game is a free upgrade for existing players, and if they aren’t quite ready to make the current-gen leap, it’ll be there waiting for them.
Hunt: Showdown 1896 will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 15, 2024.
The PvPvE extraction shooter sees bounty hunters vying for lucrative monster contracts on large maps. Players can team with others or go it alone against other human hunters in a battle for the loot. But the maps also teem with undesirable and dangerous life that can be as deadly as any bullet.
Crytek has massively overhauled the original game. This makes this a semi-sequel that contains all previous content but also a whole lot more new goodies. That includes an entirely new area outside of its Louisiana swamps.
What’s new in Hunt: Showdown 1896?
Mammon’s Gulch
For the first time ever, Hunt: Showdown has moved out of the swamps of Louisianna and into the sprawling mountains of Colorado! Mammon’s Gulch is Hunt’s brand-new map that will bring mountains, stunning vistas, and grueling mines.
Designed with community feedback in mind, Mammon’s Gulch features 16 compounds and an entirely new series of strategic angles for keen Hunters. We received tons of feedback that players loved the verticality of DeSalle, so we brought even more of this to the new map—in fact, it has some of the highest elevation points in all our maps, so you’ll be able to look out over compounds for enemy Hunters from above.
The map was designed to be set between two mountainous areas connected by dark, winding mines. The mines in Mammon’s Gulch are flush with accessibility, featuring loads of different entrances and shortcuts for those who are brave enough to enter.
Mammon’s Gulch is separated by train tracks, which will run across the map, giving some direction to Hunters. It will bring stunning waterfalls, a Hunting lodge, farms, and a mining town to explore. Check out all 16 of the new compounds below.
Mammon’s Gulch Compounds
- Blackthorn Stockyard
- Monteros Malt
- Terminus Railyard
- Grizzly Lodge
- O’Donovan Stone
- Split River Mill
- East Mountain Corn
- Deadfall Timber
- La Plata Mine
- Oro Gordo Mine
- Machine Gorge
- Kingfisher Foundry
- Graystone Pit
- The Gasworks
- Preston Oil
- Miner’s Folly
Mammon’s Gulch combines the best elements from previous maps with fresh content. This creates a unique setting that’s packed with all sorts of things to discover. We’re excited to reveal the map with the release of Hunt: Showdown 1896 and can’t wait to hear what the community has to say about it. Regarding the old bayou maps, have no fear—they will be returning post launch after receiving a revamp of their own.
Key Features roundup
- New Era of Hunt – Hunt: Showdown 1896 takes the fight to a whole new Colorado biome with new map, Mammon’s Gulch. Launching 15th August.
- CRYENGINE 5.11 – Using the latest technology to usher in the most immersive Hunt yet, with overhauled visuals, richer audio, and more. Console players will also see native 4K and 60 frames per second support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and 60 frames per second and 2k for Xbox Series S, all in glorious HDR.
- Corrupt World and Timeless Evil – A gunslinging player-versus-player-versus-environment extraction shooter, challenging Hunters to thrive against a backdrop of supernatural horrors in a dark and gritty world where players build shared memories of desperation, loss and triumph together.
- Intense Atmosphere – Featuring award-winning audio design, sink deep into a sensory gameplay experience featuring rich sounds and immersive environments.
- Ever Evolving – Frequent updates for players always looking for new challenges, with new events, weapons, characters, rewards and more in the growing world of Hunt.
- Thriving Community – Join thousands of other Hunters from around the world in a highly engaged community, helping to shape the future of Hunt with feedback and surveys that regularly steer future updates.