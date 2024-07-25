Popular Xbox Party Game Leaked for PS5 by Sony

Popular Xbox console exclusive party game, Party Animals, has been leaked for the PS5 (and possibly also the PS4) by none other than Sony itself. A PS Store page for the unannounced PlayStation port popped up without platforms and a release date, and was quickly scrubbed after fans discovered it.

Will Party Animals launch as a PS Plus game for PS5 and PS4?

Party Animals is a multiplayer brawler that originally launched in September 2023 for Xbox consoles and PC. Available on Game Pass, it earned positive critic reviews, with players noting that it’s incredibly fun to play with family and friends.

Party Animal’s PlayStation release has not been officially announced, but since it’s available on Xbox One, we’re assuming it’ll launch on the PS4 in addition to the PS5. While it’s not free-to-play, given that it’s a Game Pass title, players are expecting a PS Plus Extra/Premium release but don’t get your hopes up just yet.

On its own, Party Animals costs $20, so it won’t break your bank. But it would be a nice addition to PS Plus catalog.

As for a release date, we’re guessing Party Animals will be out on PlayStation by September 2024 as that will mark a year that it’s been on Xbox. One-year console exclusivity makes sense.