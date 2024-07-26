Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered Seemingly Leaked

The unannounced Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered has apparently been leaked by an attendant of the San Diego Comic-Con. References to the remaster were spotted next to Legacy of Kain merchandise, like statues.

When will Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered be announced?

The aforementioned references to the remaster were found printed on labels for display cases holding Legacy of Kain merchandise at SDCC, photos and videos of which can be seen on ResetEra. SDCC 2024 will be running until Sunday, July 28, so expect an announcement anytime today or over the weekend. At the time of this writing, developer Crystal Dynamics has neither commented on the leak nor announced anything.

Back in 2022, Crystal Dynamics seemingly hinted at the long-rumored revival of Legacy of Kain along with Gex, but we didn’t get anything definitive at the time. Later that year, the developer announced that it had acquired both Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain franchises.

Unfortunately, however, Crystal Dynamics was hit by layoffs following parent company Embracer Group‘s large-scale restructuring. Numerous projects across the group were iced as a result, but it looks like Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered survived the cuts.