Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Controller Revealed

PlayStation has revealed an Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller for PS5, and it’s adorable.

The star of Team ASOBI‘s upcoming PS5 platformer Astro Bot has made great use of the DualSense in Astro’s Playroom, and it makes a lot of sense for the diminutive robot to get its own custom DualSense controller.

It features a signature white and blue design with LED-style eyes emblazoning the touchpad. Check out the Limited Edition DualSense trailer below.

When is the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense controller available?

Starting Friday, August 9 at 7 AM PT in the U.S. and 10 AM local time in the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal, players will be able to pre-order the DualSense wireless controller through direct.playstation.com, as well as from select retailers. Pre-orders will also be available through select retailers in other global markets on the same day. The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller will be available in limited quantities for $79.99/ €79.99 / £69.99 / ¥11,980 and will launch on September 6, 2024 day-in-date with the launch of the game.

Astro Bot will take advantage of DualSense’s technological features much like Astro’s Playroom did. From haptic feedback when Astro runs over different surfaces to adaptive triggers that make you feel the pressure of pulling switches. Astro Bot will look to go above and beyond the highly-immersive DualSense features of Astro’s Playroom. Team ASOBI has confirmed there will be plenty of new takes on those much-loved features.

In the game, Astro will use a modified DualSense as a rocket-powered ship called the Dual Speeder.

Astro Bot launches for PS5 on September 6, 2024.