PS Store Releases Free Game With Easy Platinum Trophy

The PS Store has added a new free game that offers a quick and easy Platinum trophy, with players split over whether the title should be considered shovelware or not. The game in question is Puzzle Drop Carnival, which offers a free version as well as a $4.99 bundle that comes with 10 avatars.

Free PS Store game comes with a 30-minute Platinum, but is it shovelware?

Sony has had a long-running shovelware problem but players argue that Puzzle Drop Carnival doesn’t quite qualify as one. Yes, it’s an easy and quick Platinum (depending on your puzzle skills), but it does require putting in some work. And more importantly, it’s free.

One can argue that Puzzle Drop Carnival is yet another AI generated asset-swap game, but at least it isn’t one of those $0.99 10-minute Platinum games we’ve seen on the PS Store. Developer Erik Games isn’t charging anything for Puzzle Drop Carnival, but those who do want to throw some cash its way can buy the aforementioned $4.99 game + avatar bundle.

“People really are just calling anything they don’t like shovelware these days,” one player opined. “It being free kind of gives it a pass in my book,” wrote another.

Whatever your stance, you can grab Puzzle Drop Carnival from the PS Store for free. You know you want to.