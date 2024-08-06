PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 6, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aero The Acro-Bat

Arcade Archives THE FINAL ROUND

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 Collector’s Edition

Bleak Faith: Forsaken

Bloons TD 6

Cilla

Closer the Distance

Clutter’s Greatest Hits Collector’s Edition

Colorama Cubes

Death Noodle Delivery

Dragons in Space

Duck Hunting Challenge

Eden Genesis PS4 & PS5

Fables Mosaic: Cindarella

Farlands Journey

Grand Rush: Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator

Grieve

Isolation Instinct: Farming, Craft, Survival

Lots of Things 2 Collector’s Edition

MARS 2120

The Mortuary Assistant

Nature Escapes 4 CE

Pepper Grinder

Plastomorphosis

Population Quiz

Quiztopia : The Ultimate Trivia

Quriocity

Spot The Difference Anime Edition

STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™

Sumo Rumble

Sweet Home Look And Find

TENSEI

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Tomba! Special Edition

Trivia: Knowledge Trainer – the Quiz Game

VALORANT

Viking Heroes V Collector’s Edition

Volgarr the Viking II

Webgeon Speedrun Edition

WIPER

