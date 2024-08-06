PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 6, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Aero The Acro-Bat
- Arcade Archives THE FINAL ROUND
- Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 Collector’s Edition
- Bleak Faith: Forsaken
- Bloons TD 6
- Cilla
- Closer the Distance
- Clutter’s Greatest Hits Collector’s Edition
- Colorama Cubes
- Death Noodle Delivery
- Dragons in Space
- Duck Hunting Challenge
- Eden Genesis PS4 & PS5
- Fables Mosaic: Cindarella
- Farlands Journey
- Grand Rush: Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
- Grieve
- Isolation Instinct: Farming, Craft, Survival
- Lots of Things 2 Collector’s Edition
- MARS 2120
- The Mortuary Assistant
- Nature Escapes 4 CE
- Pepper Grinder
- Plastomorphosis
- Population Quiz
- Quiztopia : The Ultimate Trivia
- Quriocity
- Spot The Difference Anime Edition
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Sumo Rumble
- Sweet Home Look And Find
- TENSEI
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Tomba! Special Edition
- Trivia: Knowledge Trainer – the Quiz Game
- VALORANT
- Viking Heroes V Collector’s Edition
- Volgarr the Viking II
- Webgeon Speedrun Edition
- WIPER