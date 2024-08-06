PSA: PS Plus Essential August 2024 Game Has Free Story DLC

The PS Plus Essential August 2024 free games lineup has gone live, giving players one month to claim Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (replaced by Deliver Us Mars in some regions including the Middle East). FNAF comes with free story DLC, which needs to be claimed separately.

PS Plus August 2024 game FNAF Security Breach’s free DLC is worth checking out

The DLC, titled Ruin, can be found on the PS Store. Not only is it a chunky add-on, it’s also highly-rated. Ruin sees Gregory trapped in the abandoned Pizzaplex once again, tasking players to save him as they take on the role of his best friend, Cassie.

“Armed with only a Faz-Wrench, a Roxy-Talky, and this weird bunny mask, you will have to help Cassie find her friend, free him, and safely escape the ruins,” reads the official description.

For those wondering how long long Ruin takes to beat, it’ll take players roughly 4-6 hours, depending on their play style. Simply getting through the story takes about four hours, but completionists will find themselves spending around 6-6.5 hours, according to a poll conducted by HowLongtoBeat.

Enjoy!