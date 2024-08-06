Warner Bros. Considering Selling Stake in WB Games – Report

WB Games acquisition rumors have resurfaced after Financial Times published a fresh report claiming that Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to offload some of its smaller divisions. The latest report suggests that WB is considering selling a stake in the games division, which houses some of the biggest IPs in gaming including Batman, Mortal Kombat, and Harry Potter.

Rumblings of WB Games acquisition go as far back as 2020

According to FT, WB is making a valiant effort to prevent a company break-up after its stock price took a massive hit of 70 percent. Instead, CEO David Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels are looking to “offload smaller assets.”

The report claims that one of the options being considered is selling a stake in WB Games and selling Polish broadcaster TVN. No further details were provided and it’s unclear how big of a stake WB might be looking to sell.

This isn’t the first time the topic of a potential sale of WB Games has come up, although this time, it seems that WB isn’t looking to sell the division entirely. Back in 2020, there were reports that publisher Electronic Arts was interested in acquiring WB Games, then referred to as WB Interactive Entertainment.

The rumblings continued over the years, with names like Sony and Microsoft thrown into the mix as potential buyers.