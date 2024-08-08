The Order: 1886 Sequel Was Planned Before Studio Acquisition

Ready at Dawn had apparently planned to create a sequel to The Order: 1886 before the studio was acquired by Meta. The sequel was going to have a much-improved gameplay experience as the focus for the first game had been on developing its RAD Engine 4.0 instead. Unfortunately, things weren’t meant to be and the studio moved on to VR games.

The Order sequel wasn’t greenlit

The Order: 1886 had been developed amidst plans to create a sequel, especially when the game ended on a cliffhanger and included hints towards a sequel. Indeed, the team had invested so much time and resources on the RAD Engine 4.0 so that it could be used for further titles.

Ready at Dawn created a pitch for the game and, according to Shinobi602 on X (formerly Twitter), the team was planning to “put everything” into the gameplay experience of the sequel. He estimated it would have been a similar leap in experience as that seen between Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed 2.

While the first game had been praised for its technical and artistic achievements, it had received a mixed critical reception and lackluster sales because of its length and gameplay. As such, the pitch wasn’t greenlit and plans for the sequel were shelved. Instead, the studio went on to develop multiplayer brawler game Deformers before entering the world of VR game development.

In 2020, the studio was acquired by Meta for the purpose of aiding its development in Oculus VR games. With that acquisition ended all hopes of a sequel ever coming to fruition. Last year the studio suffered mass layoffs as Meta looked to cut its costs, but the final nail in the coffin came with yesterday’s reported closure of the studio. Fans will be left wondering what could have been.