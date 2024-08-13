Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone Brings Planewalking to PS5

Developer The Farm 51 has announced Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The sequel to its 2019 survival horror RPG will introduce a new planewalking gameplay mechanic and an increased focus on the titular Chernobylite material when it is released sometime in 2025.

Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone improves many aspects of the original game

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone has been taken over by a high-energy material called Chernobylite, which has transformed the environment and created hordes of nightmare creatures that can only be defeated using prototype technologies. Players assume the role of a planewalker who must survive the hostile conditions. The new ability lets the character flit between parallel worlds to try new strategies and skills, and change things on the fly.

As well as the new planewalking mechanic, Chernobylite 2 will implement a host of improvements that were most anticipated by players when compared to the original game. The first of these is that the sequel will take place in the “big and realistic open world” rather than a series of smaller maps representing areas of the exclusion zone. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, the new game adds “incomparably more detail” and “countless ambient elements” to the world.

Chernobylite 2 adds player character development with attributes and skills that will affect how conversations play out and your effectiveness in combat. Speaking of combat, there are more choices for approaching situations with plenty of firearms and advanced melee combat at the player’s disposal. This time, though, there are also factions fighting for dominance and how players react to these will change how the future plays out.

The number of side characters and companions has increased, and the relationships between them focus on their unique strengths and abilities as well as the ability to gain their trust. They can also perform specific tasks within a customizable base, which provides valuable equipment and upgrades.

Finally, the campaign remains a single-player affair. However, it does offer a selection of co-op missions for an unspecified number of players to try out online.