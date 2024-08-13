PlayStation Stars Level 5 Remains a Mystery 2 Years On

Two years after references to PS Stars Level 5 were discovered by dataminers, players are still figuring out how to unlock the elusive level. We first reported on a hidden fifth tier back in October 2022 after assets for the level were found in PSN’s backend along with a brief description, but no one has managed to reach the level thus far.

Does PS Stars Level 5 actually exist?

We know for a fact that Sony did have something planned for what was internally referred to as the “Diamond” tier of PlayStation Stars, and it was supposed to come with a legendary collectible called “Level 5 Diorama – Bots Don’t Breathe.” An image of the diorama as well as its animation can still be found on PlayStation.com.

“In an endless sea of stars, it seems like there’s nowhere to hide. But you wouldn’t be here if you let challenges like that stop you. Welcome to Level 5,” reads the leaked official description.

So, why hasn’t anyone been able to unlock PS Stars Level 5 yet? For starters, it may actually be an invite-only tier. The dataminer who originally leaked the aforementioned assets and description also discovered strings that suggested that Sony will “invite” players to Level 5. This presumably means that players who meet some unknown criteria then have to go through some kind of a selection process to join the Diamond tier.

The other theory is that Sony scrapped Level 5 altogether. There’s no concrete evidence of this beyond the fact that a large number of members (myself included) hit the current max of Level 4 as far back as a year ago, and no one has progressed beyond that… thus far.