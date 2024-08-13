PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 13, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)
PSVR Games
- Arcade Paradise VR
- Bocce VR Simulator
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Anime Dance-Off – Party Total
- Arcade Archives Tecmo Stackers
- Boom Robots
- Bowling In A Skate Park
- Cat Quest III
- Cattie
- Color Dodge
- COMPOUND
- Cultist Simulator
- Darksword: Battle Eternity
- DEAD AGE II
- Deathbound
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator
- ESCAPE – BACKROOMS HORROR
- Escape from the Pharaoh’s Tomb
- The Exit 8
- FROOOOG
- Glowface in Love – PS4 & PS5
- Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mowing Care
- Gravitators
- Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery
- HoneyLand
- I Want To Go To Mars
- Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony
- Lost in Play
- Love is all around
- Mad Devils: Damned-finitive Edition
- Martian Supermarket Sim
- Mondealy
- P FIT
- Pixicharm – Fit Frog’s Feast
- Princess Maker 2 Regeneration
- Rolling Wheels
- Shoulders of Giants: Ultimate
- Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona
- Space Surveyor
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Trivia: Knowledge Trainer – the Quiz Game