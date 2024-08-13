PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 13, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)

PSVR Games

Arcade Paradise VR

Bocce VR Simulator

PS4 & PS5 Games

Anime Dance-Off – Party Total

Arcade Archives Tecmo Stackers

Boom Robots

Bowling In A Skate Park

Cat Quest III

Cattie

Color Dodge

COMPOUND

Cultist Simulator

Darksword: Battle Eternity

DEAD AGE II

Deathbound

DOOM + DOOM II

Drag Racing Professionals: Dirt Mechanic Simulator

ESCAPE – BACKROOMS HORROR

Escape from the Pharaoh’s Tomb

The Exit 8

FROOOOG

Glowface in Love – PS4 & PS5

Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mowing Care

Gravitators

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery

HoneyLand

I Want To Go To Mars

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony

Lost in Play

Love is all around

Mad Devils: Damned-finitive Edition

Martian Supermarket Sim

Mondealy

P FIT

Pixicharm – Fit Frog’s Feast

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration

Rolling Wheels

Shoulders of Giants: Ultimate

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona

Space Surveyor

SteamWorld Heist II

Trivia: Knowledge Trainer – the Quiz Game

