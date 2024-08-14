Retro Game Streaming Service Antstream Coming to PS5, PS4

Antstream Arcade, a retro game streaming service featuring thousands of classic titles, is finally headed to the PS5 and PS4. The service was launched on Xbox last year, with studio head Mike Rouse hinting at a PS5 launch. In a livestream today, Antstream confirmed that the service will be available on both generations.

During the livestream, CEO Steve Cottam misspoke and said that Antstream is available “now” on PlayStation platforms. That led many to go looking on the PS Store, but a download was nowhere to be found. A few minutes later during the same announcement, Cottam said that Antstream will be available on PS5 and PS4 “soon.” We’re not sure if soon means a few days or a few weeks.

Antstream carries officially licensed retro titles from the PlayStation, SNES, Sega, Atari, and Arcade, among other classic platforms. The service comes with features like cloud saves, ‘resume play,’ and leaderboards that encourage players to challenge each other and beat high scores.

Antstream couldn’t launch on PlayStation simultaneously with the Xbox because the company had a timed exclusivity arrangement with Microsoft.

More information about Antstream’s PS5 and PS4 launch will be available in due course.