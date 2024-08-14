Two Point Museum Announced for PS5

First, there was a hospital, and then there was a university. Now Two Point Studios is taking its simulation expertise into the museum setting with the predictably titled Two Point Museum for PS5. As museum curators, players will get to design their own mega-museums in a bid to become Two Point County’s star attraction.

Find relics to display in your Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum introduces a new feature to the franchise in the form of the world map. This lets budding curators send experts into undiscovered areas to locate and retrieve unusual and rare relics. The more expeditions that are completed, the more locations are unlocked that will give access to even stranger exhibits.

Once those relics have been unearthed, they can be displayed in the mega-museum. There are giant fossil footprints, the legendary Magdeburg Unicorn, a primitive computer, and man-eating plants all vying for space. They’ll need to be protected from the elements, vandals, thieves, and misbehaving children. Security cameras and guards will help keep things safe, but you’ll have to come up with another strategy to keep the frozen caveman encased in ice so that he doesn’t attack any more patrons.

The upcoming game promises deeper customization options to make sure guests are kept happy and entertained. This also includes the gift shop, amenities like toilets, guided tours, highlighted exhibits, and even the museum’s ambiance. An endless star scoring system will mean players will keep changing the layout of their museum and changing their strategies to keep the donations rolling in.

Two Point Museum will be avoiding last-gen consoles, heading solely to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More information on the game is promised soon and, hopefully, the game will be the “unannounced project” that SEGA said it was bringing to Gamescom next week.