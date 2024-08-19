Lack of Black Myth: Wukong PS5 Reviews Causes Concern

Black Myth: Wukong PS5 reviews are nowhere to be found with less than 24 hours left to launch, and players are understandably concerned. We’re not going to get into the assortment of controversy that developer Game Science has found itself surrounded by, but it is genuinely concerning that the studio chose to release some shoddy PS5 gameplay over the weekend, presumably to quell said concerns.

No Black Myth: Wukong PS5 reviews reminds us of the Cyberpunk 2077 situation

Full disclosure: Our network was one of those who specifically requested a PS5 code for Black Myth: Wukong, and like everyone else, we were told that the request could not be accommodated at this time. All the Black Myth: Wukong reviews that you’ve read thus far tested the PC version.

Although the PC reviews are positive, this situation is all too familiar. Cyberpunk 2077‘s PC version earned widespread praise, but once the game launched, the PS4 and Xbox One versions turned out to be so abysmal that Sony temporarily removed the game from the PS Store while Microsoft issued refunds.

We’re guessing Game Science noticed the chatter and decided to release some PS5 footage over the weekend, which only made things worse. The footage (embedded below) with PlayStation branding was only provided to IGN China, and it’s full of camera cuts and quality issues. Folks over at Digital Foundry reckon that it was recorded on the PS5 and then suffered from YouTube compression, but none of this is reassuring.

We advise our readers to wait for post-launch PS5 reviews before purchasing Black Myth: Wukong.