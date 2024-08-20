Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Release Date Window Set

During Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, Machine Games and Bethesda Softworks revealed the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date window.

Players won’t have to wait too long after its initial release on Xbox this December. Geoff Keighley took to the Gamescom Opening Night Live stage to reveal the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date window is Spring 2025. This means Machine Games’ next title is likely slated to launch for PlayStation sometime between March and June.

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gamescom date reveal trailer offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of actor Troy Baker as the titular character, visually portrayed by Harrison Ford. Baker recalls seeing Indiana Jones for the first time, and his excitement to take on the iconic role.

“It’s humbling playing a character so many people, myself included, look up to. As a kid, seeing Indiana Jones in the theater for the first time was a defining moment for me,” says Baker in the video. “I never would have guess that all these years later, I would be the one wearing the hat, but here I am. It’s been a dream come true. A dream I cannot wait for you to live for yourself.”

Machine Games announced it was making an Indiana Jones game back in 2021 with a short teaser trailer. The game is set between the films Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. It will take Indy and his new companion Gina across the globe including the Himalayas and the Great Pyramids of Egypt.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 9, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Preorders for the Standard, Premium, and Collector’s Edition are available now for Xbox. Players can now wishlist the game on PS5.