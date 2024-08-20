PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 20, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)
PSVR Games
- Horror Adventure (PSVR2)
- Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (PSVR2)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Axe Ace
- Baby Boomer 2: 35 Years Too Soon PS4 & PS5
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Cafe Master Story
- Castaway
- Cat’s Request
- Crazy Goose Simulator
- Dadish 3D
- DUSTBORN
- Friendly Fire
- The Great Fleece
- House of Golf 2
- HUNT: SHOWDOWN 1896
- Hypermarket Simulator Empire 2024
- Lunar Nightmare
- Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death
- Mute Crimson DX
- Overboss
- Parking Masters
- Phantom Spark
- Pilot Flight Simulation PS4&PS5
- Pneumata
- Rewind or Die
- Rooftop Rascal: The Midnight Cat
- Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse
- Space Explore (PSVR2)
- Street Survival: Homeless Simulator
- SunnySide
- Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast
- Tiny Whaley 2
- Tower
- Tower Hover
- Tribe: Primitive Builder
- Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2024 – EURO
- Turn to Mine
- Vikings Pinball
- Visa Control: USA Border Simulator
- White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies – Complete Edition