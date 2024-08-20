PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 20, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)

PSVR Games

Horror Adventure (PSVR2)

Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (PSVR2)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Axe Ace

Baby Boomer 2: 35 Years Too Soon PS4 & PS5

Black Myth: Wukong

Cafe Master Story

Castaway

Cat’s Request

Crazy Goose Simulator

Dadish 3D

DUSTBORN

Friendly Fire

The Great Fleece

House of Golf 2

HUNT: SHOWDOWN 1896

Hypermarket Simulator Empire 2024

Lunar Nightmare

Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death

Mute Crimson DX

Overboss

Parking Masters

Phantom Spark

Pilot Flight Simulation PS4&PS5

Pneumata

Rewind or Die

Rooftop Rascal: The Midnight Cat

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse

Space Explore (PSVR2)

Street Survival: Homeless Simulator

SunnySide

Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast

Tiny Whaley 2

Tower

Tower Hover

Tribe: Primitive Builder

Truck Simulator Cargo Driver 2024 – EURO

Turn to Mine

Vikings Pinball

Visa Control: USA Border Simulator

White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies – Complete Edition

