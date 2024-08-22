Silent Hill 2 Remake Platinum Trophy May Take 20+ Hours

In just about a month, players will get their hands on Bloober Team‘s interpretation of the beloved survival horror game Silent Hill 2. Since the most recent batch of previews, bits of information about the upcoming game have surfaced. This includes the games length, possibly hinting at how long it will take to earn the Silent Hill 2 remake platinum trophy.

Silent Hill 2 Remake Creative Director Reveals Possible 100% Completion Length

It seems players will be spending quite a bit of time in Silent Hill to earn the Silent Hill 2 remake platinum trophy. In a recent thread on X, Bloober Team Creative Director and Lead Designer Mateusz Lenart said it would take more than 20 hours to see everything in the game has to offer. He adds that this doesn’t include a new game plus playthrough or seeing every ending.

“If you like to spend your time searching for everything we put into the game, and the things we’ve hidden for you, it will take you more than 20 hours, for sure,” says Lenart on X. “I’m not counting the new game plus and all endings, of course. I’m curious how fast you will get all of them.”

The requirements to earn a platinum trophy vary from game to game, but typically it tasks players with completing everything the game has to offer. If a game has multiple endings, like the Silent Hill 2 remake, the trophy list usually has a trophy for each ending. If this is the case, based on Lenart’s comments, it is safe to assume the Silent Hill 2 remake platinum trophy can take over 20 hours to complete.

For those wondering, according to PSN Profiles, it takes roughly 30 hours and six playthroughs to earn the Silent Hill 2 HD platinum trophy. There are trophies for seeing each ending, as well as difficulty specific trophies required to get the coveted platinum.

Lenart does confirm it will take players around 16 to 18 hours to complete their first playthrough of the Silent Hill 2 remake. This is a pretty large jump from the original, which takes around eight hours to complete.

Silent Hill 2 remake launches on October 8, 2024, for PS5.