PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 27, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aery – Ancient Empires

Anime Girls – Wasteland Shootout

Arcade Archives THE NINJA KIDS

A Bibelot: Prototo

Bus Simulator Driver 2024 : City Zone

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Concord™

Core Keeper

Correct Picture

Crypt Custodian

Cyber Mission

Eyes: The Horror game

Fruits’ harvest sorter

The Jumping Donut – PS4 & PS5

Learn to Play Vol. 5 – Break the Blocks

The Line

Long Yard Run

Magnus Trilogy

Mangavania 2

Minefield Combat

Naive Boy Super Lash

Operation: Polygon Storm

The Perplexing Orb: Bounce Challenge

PILEUP

Pixicharm – Dinoluship

Pneumata

Rally Racing Drift 2024

Rise Eterna War

Rooftop Rascal: The Midnight Cat

Run & Jump Guy

SMITE 2

Star Wars Outlaws

SUPERMARKET SIMULATOR PRO PS4 & PS5

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch

Thermonuclear

TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA

Time Trap: Hidden Objects

Wheel Riders

Zombie Fall: Survival Challenge

Next Page: European Update