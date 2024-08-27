PlayStation Store Update Worldwide August 27, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (PS5, PS4)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Aery – Ancient Empires
- Anime Girls – Wasteland Shootout
- Arcade Archives THE NINJA KIDS
- A Bibelot: Prototo
- Bus Simulator Driver 2024 : City Zone
- Castlevania Dominus Collection
- Concord™
- Core Keeper
- Correct Picture
- Crypt Custodian
- Cyber Mission
- Eyes: The Horror game
- Fruits’ harvest sorter
- The Jumping Donut – PS4 & PS5
- Learn to Play Vol. 5 – Break the Blocks
- The Line
- Long Yard Run
- Magnus Trilogy
- Mangavania 2
- Minefield Combat
- Naive Boy Super Lash
- Operation: Polygon Storm
- The Perplexing Orb: Bounce Challenge
- PILEUP
- Pixicharm – Dinoluship
- Pneumata
- Rally Racing Drift 2024
- Rise Eterna War
- Rooftop Rascal: The Midnight Cat
- Run & Jump Guy
- SMITE 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- SUPERMARKET SIMULATOR PRO PS4 & PS5
- Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch
- Thermonuclear
- TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA
- Time Trap: Hidden Objects
- Wheel Riders
- Zombie Fall: Survival Challenge