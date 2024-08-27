Spider-Man 2 Update 1.003.001 Fixes Suit & Performance Issues

Insomniac announced a new Spider-Man 2 update is live. Update 1.003.001 fixes several issues with Spidey’s suit and game performance.

The latest Spider-Man 2 update fixes several issues with three Peter Parker suits. The Spider logo of the Last Stand suit no longer clips through the chest. Similarly, the Spider logo on the Tobey Maguire Webbed suit will no longer clip through the back in Performance mode. Lastly, due to community feedback, the soles of the Andrew Garfield Amazing 2 suit are recolored from red to black.

Additionally, the Spider-Man 2 update adds performance fixes. Specifics are not present, but the post states a commonly reported crash is addressed. The update also adds additional stability and bug fixes.

Spider-Man 2 may have released on PS5 almost a year ago, but regular updates have kept the game fresh and stable. The last update added eight new suits, four for each playable character. This includes an Into the Spider-Verse suit for Peter, and an animated suit for Miles. It also added the ability to swap between Spider Arms or Symbiote when parrying enemies or traversing New York City thanks to community feedback. It also fixed several bugs in the game.

Spider-Man 2 is a PS5 exclusive game developed by Insomniac Games. It is the sequel to both Spider-Man, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It features both Peter Parker, and Miles Morales as playable characters each with their own unique abilities. Set ten months after Spider Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-Men are tasked with defeating both Kraven the Hunter and Venom. It also introduces other fan favorite characters to Insomniac’s Spidey universe, most notably Cletus Kasady.

Yuri Lowenthal, Nadji Jeter, and Laura Bailey reprise their roles as Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane Watson respectively. Graham Phillips voices Peter’s best friend Harry Osborne. Jim Pirri voices the villainous Kraven.

Spider-Man 2 is out now for PS5.