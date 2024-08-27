Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Roadmap Revealed

Focus Entertainment has revealed its Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 roadmap. The game’s first year of content includes several new pieces of content, most of which are free.

What is the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 roadmap?

The Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 roadmap is split into seasons and categorized as free updates or season pass content. The free updates contain the bulk of the new content, while the season pass is all cosmetic.

For launch day, Season 1 content includes ultrawide support, private PvE lobbies, and the Battle Barge Sparring Arena as a free update. Season pass owners receive the Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack, a series of cosmetics based on different chapters. Additionally, Focus Entertainment plans to collect feedback to make quick adjustments and improvements with quick patches.

Season 2 will launch in October and last until the end of 2024. The free update includes a new Operations map, a new enemy, harder “Lethal” difficulty option, the Neo-Volkite Pistol, and other improvements. Season pass owners will receive new cosmetics based on the Dark Angels chapter. This includes new color schemes, heraldry, weapon skin, and a unique Bulwark class armor set.

The Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 roadmap shows plenty of free content for players to enjoy during Season 3 and 4. This includes a new PvE Mission, new PvE mode, new PvP arenas, Horde mode, new enemies, a new weapon, PvE prestige ranks, and the Battle Barge expansion. The season pass content for the latter seasons are not announced, but will be cosmetic packs based on iconic chapters.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 launches on September 9, 2024, for PS5. Preordering the game gives players access to the Macragge’s Chosen DLC, which includes unique skins for the Chainsword, Bolt Rifle, and right Pauldron. The cosmetic unlocks after the Skyfire campaign mission is complete.