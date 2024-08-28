Metal Gear Solid 4 PS5 Port Teased by Konami Producer

According to its official site, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is the “first in a new collection of games from the legendary series.” Hinting at more future collections, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot may finally come to modern consoles. It seems that reality is closing in as a Konami producer teased a Metal Gear Solid 4 PS5 port for the inevitable Vol. 2.

Is a Metal Gear Solid 4 PS5 port in development?

In a recent interview with IGN, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura sheds a bit of light on a Metal Gear Solid 4 PS5 port. While not implicitly said, Okamura teases Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot’s inclusion.

“We definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4,” says Okamura. “Unfortunately we can’t really say too much at the moment with Vol. 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot . . . you can probably connect the dots!”

Okamura also suggests fans to “stay tuned” despite not revealing anything at the particular moment.

“Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series,” says Okamura. “So sorry, we can’t really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!”

There are plenty of Metal Gear Solid games that could be ported to Vol. 2, but Metal Gear Solid 4 is the only mainline game stuck on old hardware. Even Metal Gear Solid: Peacewalker is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox. A Metal Gear Solid 4 PS5 port would finally allow fans to play the game on a modern platform.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, MGS 2: Sons of Liberty, and MGS 3: Snake Eater.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is just one way Konami is rejuvenating the popular tactical espionage action game. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of series’ third entry. A 2024 release is still slated, but a specific date has not yet been revealed.

(Source: IGN)