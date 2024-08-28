New Like a Dragon Game Will Likely Be Revealed Next Month

With Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth‘s release in January, all of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio‘s previously announced Yakuza projects are available now to play. However, it’s likely the developer will reveal the series’ next entry next month during RGG Summit 2024.

When would the new Like a Dragon game be shown?

The official Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio YouTube page currently posted a page for RGG Summit 2024. Fans can see what the developer has in store on September 20, 2024, at 6:00 A.M. ET. Typically, new Like a Dragon project details are revealed during this livestream.

There are few reasons to suspect a Like a Dragon announcement at RGG Summit 2024. The most prominent is that the studio already said it’s revealing its next game in September at Tokyo Game Show 2024 during a livestream last month. While those dates don’t exactly align, it could mean a tease for the game will be shown at RGG Summit 2024 with the formal reveal at TGS.

Prior to that, the studio teased the project during the Essence of Fandom event at Anime Expo. As reported by VGC, fans in attendance confirm the studio said, “We can’t tell you what kind of game it is, but I will tell you, you’ll be surprised.”

The upcoming Like a Dragon game is just one of many Ryu Ga Gotoku projects at RGG Summit 2024. Will Tak and Kaito return in a new Judgment game? Does Uncle Kaz return to Morning Glory in Yakuza 3 Kiwami? Will a Yakuza: Dead Souls remake come to fruition? These are all possibilities considering the developer release cadence.

Amazon is bringing Kazuma Kiryu to television with the live-action series Like a Dragon: Yakuza. Starring Ryoma Takeuchi as the Dragon of Dojima, the series will be released in two batches on October 25, and November 1, 2024.

(Source: VGC)