Star Wars: Outlaws PS5 Players Asked to Delete Save to Avoid Bugs

Ubisoft has politely asked some Star Wars: Outlaws PS5 players to delete their existing save file if they don’t have update 1.000.002 applied because they’ll run into game-breaking bugs. We have verified the authenticity of the email, which first circulated on Reddit, and can confirm that it was sent to select players.

Update 1.000.002 comes with scant patch notes but is a chunky 8.59 GB patch that addresses numerous bugs. Patch notes state that the update adds support for 40 fps, fixes performance issues, and addresses numerous bugs.

Here’s the problem: a number of players were already well into their campaigns when the patch dropped, and now they’re being asked by Ubisoft to delete their saves and start over or they’re out of luck. The patch can’t retroactively fix the progression blockers, which has especially irked folks who paid for early access.

“Once you’ve confirmed you have the latest version, please start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars: Outlaws as our team intended,” the email reads. “If you continue on a prior save you will unfortunately face issues and progression blockers.”

This doesn’t bode well for Ubisoft’s future “early access” schemes.