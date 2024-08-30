PS Plus Users Upset as Sony Removes Big Game Without Any Notice

As players continue to demand more notice for games leaving PS Plus, Sony has gone ahead and removed a big game without a warning. We’re talking no notice whatsoever, no appearance in PS Store‘s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section, and no hint that the game was about to leave the service. The departure happens to be The Evil Within.

Sony removed game from PS Plus just as some players started their campaigns

A player randomly discovered that The Evil Within was about to leave the service in a few hours (early hours of Friday, August 30) when they visited the game’s PS Store page. They quickly decided to warn others, but it was too late for those who had just started their campaigns.

“Wait, what? I started this today,” one user complained. “How you can you trust a service to provide value if it can’t provide transparency?” wrote another. Others expressed similar frustrations.

I’m sure Sony has itself covered legally with provisions in its terms of service regarding removal of games from PS Plus. However, this is a terrible look. I find it hard to believe that the decision to remove a game from the catalog is made on a whim. It would be nice for Sony to actually put some effort in updating the ‘Last Chance to Play’ section.