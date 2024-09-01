Microsoft Promoting Narrative of Consoles Dying, Former Xbox Exec Suggests

Former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra has made comments that seem to suggest that Microsoft is helping to push the false narrative of consoles dying. Ybarra, who spent nearly two decades at Microsoft before a 4-year stint at Blizzard, is no stranger to ruffling feathers. But this time, many — including those in the Xbox community — seem to agree with his take.

Consoles aren’t dying, says former Xbox exec Mike Ybarra

During an exchange with fans on X, Ybarra said that console exclusive titles are a necessity if platform manufacturers are aiming to “win the living room.” Ybarra said that both from a platform and games perspective, having exclusives is a winning strategy, which Microsoft is increasingly moving away from.

“Sony knows how to make hits, and how to pick the hits from others to be exclusive,” Ybarra added. “If I was them I would double down right now because the blood in the water is all over the place.”

Ybarra was then quizzed about the belief that consoles are dying, to which he said, “I think those losing push the narrative that fits for them. Consoles will never die in my opinion.” Ybarra was evidently talking about Microsoft, which has in recent years consistently bemoaned exclusives while emphasizing that it has lost the console war. And this year, the company has gone all in on its strategy of bringing its games to all platforms, promoting the message that consoles aren’t needed.

Meanwhile, Sony and Nintendo continue to invest in exclusives and post record profits.