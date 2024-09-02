Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Time To Grab Exclusive Deals

We are a little over a month away from Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days, and it will be our opportunity to grab deals that are as exclusive as games on the PS5. During the sale, you will come across thousands of products at a greatly discounted price.
Is your controller on its last few charging cycles? Is your headset audio crackling? The chance to grab new ones at low prices is on its way. Until that day arrives, you can free-roam on Amazon and enjoy some pre-Prime Day deals that we've listed in the article below. Also, ensure that you have a Prime Membership to access these deals.
30-Day Free Trial, Just in Time for Prime Day
Free & Fast Delivery, Prime Video, Whole Foods Discounts, etc.
What Exactly Is Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Day, or Amazon Prime Day, is an annual two-day sale event where thousands of products across all categories are put on sale with massive discounts. This usually takes place during the fall month of October. There are two Prime Days held, one takes place in the month of July, the birthday month, and the second one during October.
When Is The Prime Big Deal Day Happening?
The dates of Prime Big Deal Days are yet to be announced by Amazon. As we mentioned before, this usually takes place in October, and we suspect that it will be the same this year, too. Last year, it was on October 10 and 11, so we expect it to be around the same time. We will anyway update our readers on the exact dates as soon as they are revealed. So, tap that share button and let your friends know about this, too.
Can Anyone Take Part In This Sale?
No, only those who have an Amazon Prime subscription can take part in this sale event.
How Much Does The Prime Membership Cost?
The price for the membership is set at $14.99 per month and $130 annually. And if you’re a student between the ages of 18 and 24, you can get the membership at $7.49 per month and $69 yearly. And, if you’re a qualified government assistance recipient, you can get the membership at &6.99 per month. This will also include a free trial of six months for students and 30 days for assistance recipients.
What Do I Get With Prime Membership?
Prime Membership is more than just access to events; they have plenty of other perks that work as a huge money-saving plan. Let’s take a look at some of them.
Exclusive Events
The obvious one is access to events like October Prime Big Deal Days. And if there are other events that Amazon holds, you could be one of the first ones to get access to it.
Fast Delivery
Amazon has plenty of convenient delivery options that come with Prime Membership. If the product has the eligibility, you will have same-day, one-day, or two-day delivery options.
Amazon Day
With Amazon Day, you can schedule all your weekly delivery to reach you on any one particular day. It means, if you’ve made multiple orders in the same week, you get to choose one particular day of the week for them to get delivered. This is a great option for people who travel to the office every day and won’t have anyone at home to pick up the order.
Prime Video
Prime Video is a streaming application that allows you to stream thousands of movies and shows in one place. With this membership, you will get access to the entire catalog, including Amazon’s exclusive shows like The Boys and The Invincible.
Access to New Products
A lot of new products are launched during events like these, with Prime Membership, you will get access to lay your hands on these products before anyone else. If you’re a reviewer and like testing out new products, this is a deal-maker!
Are There Invite-Only Prime Deals?
Like every year, invite-only deals are a major part of the sale. Since the concept is in high demand, we expect Amazon to bring it back for this sale, too. It was available for the July Prime Day and this shouldn’t be any different.
What Product Will Be On Sale During The Event?
Amazon does not announce its list of products ahead of its sale event, so we can only speculate what they are going to be. We’re going to list a few categories that are probably going to be on sale. But make sure that you bookmark our page and come back right before the sale because we will be putting out articles with all the important deals throughout the sale event.
What We Expect To See On Sale During October Prime Big Deal Days
Since we can’t put a finger on any specific item that we expect to go on sale, we’re listing out a few categories that will be positively affected by this sale. Additionally, we’re listing out some products that are on sale right now. Be sure to make the best of these pre-Prime Day offers.
Controllers
It’s rare to see official controllers go on sale for the event, but we can surely depend on third-party controllers to offer some exciting discounts.
PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Controller
List Price: $179.99 | Sale Price: $154.99 | -14% Discount
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Controller
List Price: $249.99 | Sale Price: $199.99 | -20% Discount
Headphones
Headphones are a major part of the gaming experience and also a major part of life in general. Since it is one of the most commonly used products, it is high likely that they will be discounted. In the past, there have been some invite-only deals as well, so keep a close eye on your favorite headsets.
PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset
List Price: $99.99 | Sale Price: $90.55 | -9% Discount
NUBWO G06 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset
List Price: $79.99 | Sale Price: $39.99 | -50% Discount
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Gaming Headset
List Price: $179.99 | Sale Price: $125.99 | -30% Discount
Games
For us people who like to collect games on physical discs, this is going to be a great chance to grab multiple games at the same time and add to the collection. Expect some good games to go on sale, too.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
List Price: $69.99| Sale Price: $29.83 | -57% Discount
Stray for PlayStation 5
List Price: $29.99 | Sale Price: $21.74 | -28% Discount
UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
List Price: $49.99 | Sale Price: $32.02 | -36% Discount
Accessories
Accessories could be anything like an HDMI cable, controller charging stations, or analog sticks. If you’re looking for anything like these, keep an eye out for them as well.
PowerA Twin Charging Station for Dualsense Wireless Controllers
List Price: $24.99 | Sale Price: $22.99 | -8% Discount
SIKEMAY PS5 Console Cover Plates for Disc Edition
List Price: $34.99 | Sale Price: $32.99 | -6% Discount
SIKEMAY Anti-Slip PS5 Controller Skin
List Price: $21.99 | Sale Price: $19.99 | -9% Discount
Hard Drives
Surely, the storage on the PS5 isn’t enough for all your games. You need more space. Since hard drives are a popular category and we’ve seen them go on sale before, it’s time to expand your PS5’s storage.
WD_BLACK 2TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD
List Price: $229.99 | Sale Price: $169.99 | -26% Discount
SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB SSD with Heatsink
List Price: $229.99 | Sale Price: $149.99 | -35% Discount
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD with Heatsink
List Price: $129.99 | Sale Price: $106.67 | -18% Discount
Display
You need a good display to truly enjoy games to their visual max capacity. Since PS5 supports 4K, it only makes sense to own a 4K display. We’re looking forward to seeing them on sale, too.
MSI MAG274UPF 4K Rapid IPS Gaming Monitor
List Price: $399.99 | Sale Price: $339.99 | -15% Discount
SAMSUNG 32″ UJ59 Series 4K UHD Monitor
List Price: $339.99 | Sale Price: $279.99 | -18% Discount
INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Monitor
List Price: $299.99 | Sale Price: $189.99 | -37% Discount
Tips To Stay Ahead Of Everyone For Prime Big Deal Days
Here are some tips that will help you be up-to-date with the details of the sale:
Our Page
This page is your one-stop for all PS5 gaming-related offers during the Prime Big Deal Days event. So make sure you keep checking back with us to see the necessary deets.
Emails & Apps
Amazon always sends the latest news and offers directly through their new letters through mail. So, make sure you have subscribed to all their promotional emails. The same goes for mobile applications. You can get details directly on your mobile if you have the app installed. So, keep your notifications turned on through the mobile settings.
Alexa
You can even set a reminder on Alexa to let you know when the price of a particular product changes. This way, you won’t have to monitor the products constantly on your own.
Wishlist
When you add a product to the wishlist, Amazon notifies you when the prices of those products change. Make a wish-list, and Amazon shall fulfill it!
There you go, that's all the information there is to know about the October Prime Big Deal Days.