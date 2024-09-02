Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Time To Grab Exclusive Deals

Is your controller on its last few charging cycles? Is your headset audio crackling? The chance to grab new ones at low prices is on its way. Hitting that buy button is going to be like a quick time event because, given the big discounts, the products will be gone in a flash. So be prepared with your wishlist and have your finger on that X button on your controller. When the time comes, we need you to react as fast as you can. Don’t worry; we’ll play a boss battle music as a heads-up when the day is finally upon us. Until that day arrives, you can free-roam on Amazon and enjoy some pre-Prime Day deals that we’ve listed in the article below. Also, ensure that you have a Prime Membership to access these deals. If you don’t have one, you can get it here.

We are a little over a month away from Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days, and it will be our opportunity to grab deals that are as exclusive as games on the PS5. During the sale, you will come across thousands of products at a greatly discounted price.

What Exactly Is Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days? Photo Credit: Getty Images Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Day, or Amazon Prime Day, is an annual two-day sale event where thousands of products across all categories are put on sale with massive discounts. This usually takes place during the fall month of October. There are two Prime Days held, one takes place in the month of July, the birthday month, and the second one during October.

When Is The Prime Big Deal Day Happening? The dates of Prime Big Deal Days are yet to be announced by Amazon. As we mentioned before, this usually takes place in October, and we suspect that it will be the same this year, too. Last year, it was on October 10 and 11, so we expect it to be around the same time. We will anyway update our readers on the exact dates as soon as they are revealed. So, tap that share button and let your friends know about this, too.

Can Anyone Take Part In This Sale? No, only those who have an Amazon Prime subscription can take part in this sale event. If you want to take part in this event and grab those tempting offers, then we highly recommend that you get their subscription. You can buy Prime Membership here.

How Much Does The Prime Membership Cost? Photo Credit: Amazon The price for the membership is set at $14.99 per month and $130 annually. And if you’re a student between the ages of 18 and 24, you can get the membership at $7.49 per month and $69 yearly. And, if you’re a qualified government assistance recipient, you can get the membership at &6.99 per month. This will also include a free trial of six months for students and 30 days for assistance recipients. Learn More and Subscribe

What Do I Get With Prime Membership? Photo Credit: Getty Images Prime Membership is more than just access to events; they have plenty of other perks that work as a huge money-saving plan. Let’s take a look at some of them. Exclusive Events The obvious one is access to events like October Prime Big Deal Days. And if there are other events that Amazon holds, you could be one of the first ones to get access to it. Fast Delivery Amazon has plenty of convenient delivery options that come with Prime Membership. If the product has the eligibility, you will have same-day, one-day, or two-day delivery options. Amazon Day With Amazon Day, you can schedule all your weekly delivery to reach you on any one particular day. It means, if you’ve made multiple orders in the same week, you get to choose one particular day of the week for them to get delivered. This is a great option for people who travel to the office every day and won’t have anyone at home to pick up the order. Prime Video Prime Video is a streaming application that allows you to stream thousands of movies and shows in one place. With this membership, you will get access to the entire catalog, including Amazon’s exclusive shows like The Boys and The Invincible. Access to New Products A lot of new products are launched during events like these, with Prime Membership, you will get access to lay your hands on these products before anyone else. If you’re a reviewer and like testing out new products, this is a deal-maker!

Are There Invite-Only Prime Deals? Photo Credit: Getty Images Like every year, invite-only deals are a major part of the sale. Since the concept is in high demand, we expect Amazon to bring it back for this sale, too. It was available for the July Prime Day and this shouldn’t be any different.

What Product Will Be On Sale During The Event? Photo Credit: Getty Images Amazon does not announce its list of products ahead of its sale event, so we can only speculate what they are going to be. We’re going to list a few categories that are probably going to be on sale. But make sure that you bookmark our page and come back right before the sale because we will be putting out articles with all the important deals throughout the sale event.