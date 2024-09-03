PlayStation Store Update Worldwide September 3, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions (PS5, PS4)

MLB The Show 24 (PS5, PS4)

Little Nightmares II (PS5, PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

112 Operator

Akimbot

Arcade Archives FINALIZER SUPER TRANSFORMATION

Around The World: Travel To Canada Collector’s Edition

Blocky Farm

Blood Hunting

Bridges & Docks

Date Z

Drift Master Simulator

Espresso Tycoon

Fables Mosaic: Little Red Hood

Flight Simulator Pro 2024

Forests, Fields and Fortresses

Forklift Simulator

Golden Rails 5

Gori: Cuddly Carnage

GUNDAM BREAKER 4

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

HeliCity Demolition Man

KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE

Leo: The Firefighter Cat

Monster Jam™ Showdown

Mushroom Colors

My Lovely Pets 2 Collector’s Edition

Offroad Quest Simulator

Paint by Pixel 3

Perfect Klondike Solitaire Collector’s Edition

Puzzle Vacations: France

Puzzle Vacations: Nordics

Raging Loop

ROAD TO EXOTICS!

Rooftop Rascal: The Midnight Cat

Run, Sandwich, Run!

Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn

Skibidi Toilet Wars

Skull Pirates: Adventures

Snooker Blitz

SokoPenguin

So Much Stuff 4

Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector

Star Wars Outlaws

Super Dark Deception

Super Spooky Subgame Spectacular

ToyBox Puzzle

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash

The Utility Room

Valfaris: Mecha Therion

Vampire Survivors

Visions of Mana

WitchSpring R

Next Page: European Update