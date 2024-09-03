PlayStation Store Update Worldwide September 3, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Harry Potter Quidditch Champions (PS5, PS4)
- MLB The Show 24 (PS5, PS4)
- Little Nightmares II (PS5, PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 112 Operator
- Akimbot
- Arcade Archives FINALIZER SUPER TRANSFORMATION
- Around The World: Travel To Canada Collector’s Edition
- Blocky Farm
- Blood Hunting
- Bridges & Docks
- Date Z
- Drift Master Simulator
- Espresso Tycoon
- Fables Mosaic: Little Red Hood
- Flight Simulator Pro 2024
- Forests, Fields and Fortresses
- Forklift Simulator
- Golden Rails 5
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage
- GUNDAM BREAKER 4
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- HeliCity Demolition Man
- KAMITSUBAKI CITY ENSEMBLE
- Leo: The Firefighter Cat
- Monster Jam™ Showdown
- Mushroom Colors
- My Lovely Pets 2 Collector’s Edition
- Offroad Quest Simulator
- Paint by Pixel 3
- Perfect Klondike Solitaire Collector’s Edition
- Puzzle Vacations: France
- Puzzle Vacations: Nordics
- Raging Loop
- ROAD TO EXOTICS!
- Rooftop Rascal: The Midnight Cat
- Run, Sandwich, Run!
- Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn
- Skibidi Toilet Wars
- Skull Pirates: Adventures
- Snooker Blitz
- SokoPenguin
- So Much Stuff 4
- Space CleanUp: Cosmic Robot Disinfector
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Super Dark Deception
- Super Spooky Subgame Spectacular
- ToyBox Puzzle
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash
- The Utility Room
- Valfaris: Mecha Therion
- Vampire Survivors
- Visions of Mana
- WitchSpring R