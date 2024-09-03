PSA: PS Plus Premium Readded 2 Classics With a Bonus Freebie

Sony has readded two PS Plus premium classics after recently delisting them, and this time, they come with a bonus that you’ll likely miss. The games in question are DOOM (1993) and DOOM 2, which grant subscribers access to DOOM 1 and 2 Enhanced Edition. This wasn’t announced or advertised anywhere, but was discovered by subscribers this morning.
How to access the PS Plus Premium classics Sony quietly readded in September 2024
DOOM 1 and 2 Enhanced was quietly released in August, following which Sony removed the individual classics from PSN, causing PS Plus Premium users to lose access to them as well. However, this morning, players discovered that not only are the original games back in the catalog, but that they grant them access to the Enhanced package.
All you need to do is add the original DOOM to your library from your Premium/Deluxe catalog, and then the Enhanced edition comprising of both games becomes free.
Here’s what DOOM 1 and 2 Enhanced contains:
- DOOM
- DOOM 2
- TNT: Evilution
- The Plutonia Experiment
- Master Levels for DOOM 2
- No Rest for the Living
- Sigil
- Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)
- A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 26 maps
New enhancements include:
- Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players
- In-game mod browser
- Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM 2 soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM 2 recordings)
- Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS
- Now on the KEX engine
- BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game
- Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more
- Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese