PSA: PS Plus Premium Readded 2 Classics With a Bonus Freebie

Sony has readded two PS Plus premium classics after recently delisting them, and this time, they come with a bonus that you’ll likely miss. The games in question are DOOM (1993) and DOOM 2, which grant subscribers access to DOOM 1 and 2 Enhanced Edition. This wasn’t announced or advertised anywhere, but was discovered by subscribers this morning.

How to access the PS Plus Premium classics Sony quietly readded in September 2024

DOOM 1 and 2 Enhanced was quietly released in August, following which Sony removed the individual classics from PSN, causing PS Plus Premium users to lose access to them as well. However, this morning, players discovered that not only are the original games back in the catalog, but that they grant them access to the Enhanced package.

All you need to do is add the original DOOM to your library from your Premium/Deluxe catalog, and then the Enhanced edition comprising of both games becomes free.

Here’s what DOOM 1 and 2 Enhanced contains:

DOOM

DOOM 2

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for DOOM 2

No Rest for the Living

Sigil

Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)

A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 26 maps

New enhancements include: