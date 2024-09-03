Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Update Sparks Fan Theories

Over the weekend, the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Twitter account refreshed its social media graphics to coincide with the series’ 25th anniversary. On the surface, it doesn’t seem like much. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing what these changes are signaling.

As seen on the game’s Twitter account, the changes made aren’t striking by any means. In fact, it’s essentially retooling previously used art from 2020’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. The banner shows the Birdman doing the same Japan air from the game’s cover, with the title “25th Anniversary THPS.” Similarly, the profile picture features the same title graphic as the previous release, but uses the acronym rather than the full title.

How Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater will celebrate its milestone is still a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped fans from losing hope for its return. Many are still asking for THPS 3+4, a game that would bring the third and fourth entry together similarly to THPS 1+2. It was previously reported that Vicarious Visions did pitch the game, but Activision preferred the developer to support Call of Duty’s development.

Another user named tonykastaneda said in all caps, “F*** it, the entire series playable on Xbox back compat.” Xbox does own Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. However, considering how integral soundtracks are to the series, a big hurdle could be music licensing. Regardless, it may be a possibility, but there are no updates on any entry becoming backwards compatible for Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Probably the most realistic of these comments is will101113 who says, “the celebration is… this social media graphic.” It could just be a company just celebrating a milestone, which is definitely the most plausible, albeit not nearly as exciting.

(Source: Reddit)