Star Wars: Outlaws Update Will Make Its Stealth Missions Less Annoying

Ubisoft has pledged to release a Star Wars: Outlaws update sometime in September to improve its controversial stealth missions. Speaking to GamesRadar, creative director Julian Gerighty acknowledged that the game’s early insta-fail stealth missions aren’t exactly enjoyable, and the development team understands players’ frustration with them.

Gerighty said that while he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to remove the missions’ fail state completely, making them fair will go a long way in ensuring that Star Wars: Outlaws is balanced.

Talking specifically about an early mission in Mirogana, Gerighty admitted that it’s “incredibly punishing.” “For me, that is a mistake, and this is something that we’re going to work on improving,” he told GamesRadar. “I don’t think it means removing the fail state completely, but I do think there are millions of low hanging fruits where we can make it so much more enjoyable and understandable.”

As for when the PS5 patch will roll out, Gerighty says it’ll be another 10 days or so. “We just don’t want it to feel unfair,” he continued. “This wasn’t our intention. This is more of something that crept in in the last week or so, and that we’re correcting already for a patch.”