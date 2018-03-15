Developers of The Sinking City Take Fans Behind Demo Process

Earlier today, Frogwares unveiled a brand new video dedicated to their upcoming game The Sinking City. The game, an open world game set in a Lovecraftian universe, will launch sometime in 2018 for consoles and PC, but will be available to demo at the upcoming Game Developers Conference. The video – which you can see below – is a developer diary that takes players behind what it takes to prepare a demo for the title.

As you can tell from the video, the demo’s production process started way back in November and has faced some tough times since. “We wanted to show our community, and the gaming community in general, a perspective which hasn’t really been shown to the public that much – the process of preparing an event demo of a game that’s still in production” said Sergey Oganesyan, Frogwares Community Manager.

For more on the upcoming game, check out a brief description of the title below:

The Sinking City is currently in production and will launch sometime in 2018.