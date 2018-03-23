428: Shibuya Scramble Launches in the West Over the Summer

After years of anticipation, Chunsoft has announced that 428: Shibuya Scramble will finally be making its way to the West, where the game will release for PlayStation 4 and PC over the summer. To celebrate the news, Chunsoft has released a brand new trailer for the game showing players some of the crazy scenarios they’ll be getting into when the game launches later this year.

In addition to the trailer, a handful of screenshots have gone up for the game over at ResetEra, showing off some of the actors you’ll meet as well as how the dialogue options will be in the game. You can check that out in the gallery below.

For those unaware, 428: Shibuya Scramble was a visual novel adventure game developed by Chunsoft and released nearly 10 years ago for the Wii and PlayStation 3. The game centered around having players take part in various events from the point of view of multiple protagonists. Set in Shibuya, Tokyo, all the characters in the game were involved in a mystery that, in order to solve, would require the player to interact with a bunch of people.

At the moment, no date other than “summer 2018” has been revealed for the game, but Chunsoft has confirmed that it will be available both physically and digitally, and is available to preorder from local retailers now. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as more information is revealed. In the meantime, let us know in the comments how you feel about 428: Shibuya Scramble finally coming to the West? Will you be playing it or letting this one go?