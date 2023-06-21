PS Store Mid-Year Sale Offers Discounts of Up to 75%

The annual PS Store mid-year sale is now live, bringing discounts of up to 75% on select games. Hundreds of games have been discounted, including Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 Ultimate Edition.

Full list of games included in PS Store mid-year sale – June 2023

The promotion is currently being rolled out worldwide, and is already available in some regions. The sale will end on July 5.

As usual, head over to your local store page for regional prices. The complete list of discounted games is as follows: