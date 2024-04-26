Silent Hill 2 Release Date Will Be Revealed ‘Soon,’ Says Bloober Team

Bloober Team has said in its latest earnings call that it expects Konami to announce Silent Hill 2 remake‘s PS5 release date soon. The developer has been putting finishing touches on the game, which has already been reviewed and rated by the U.S. rating board, ESRB.

As spotted by X user MauroNL, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno told stakeholders that the studio’s work on Silent Hill 2 is almost done, and it expects release date news soon. MauroNL’s translation of Babieno’s comments also mentions announcement of “platforms” but this could be a mistake since the game was already confirmed for the PS5 and PC. However, since Silent Hill 2 is a timed PS5 exclusive, it’s possible that the PC launch will come at a later date.

There have been rumblings of a PlayStation Showcase for May 2024, with insiders convinced that Silent Hill 2 remake’s launch date will be one of the highlights of the event. Sony has yet to announce the PS5 Pro, so while the showcase is expected to focus on the hardware, it’s possible that Sony will bring Silent Hill 2 to the event considering its exclusive status.

It’s also possible that Silent Hill 2 will be enhanced for the PS5 Pro.