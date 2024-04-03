PlayStation Event Reportedly Scheduled for May 2024, Possibly a Showcase

Rumor has it that Sony has a PlayStation event scheduled for May 2024, and it’s likely to be a Showcase rather than a State of Play. Report comes from journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, and has been backed up by another trusted insider who goes as John Harker on ResetEra.

What to expect from the rumored May 2024 PlayStation Showcase or State of Play

While Grubb couldn’t confirm whether Sony has a Showcase or a State of Play planned, he said that he’s leaning more towards it being a Showcase. Grubb made his comments in an episode of the Giant Bombcast on YouTube, where he said he expects Silent Hill 2’s PS5 remake to make an appearance.

Sony also has a big elephant in the room: the PS5 Pro. The upgraded hardware is all but confirmed as its specs and developer documents leaked last month. However, Sony has remained mum about its plans and has yet to announce anything.

Considering PlayStation doesn’t have any major releases planned for this fall, it’s likely that the Showcase will revolve around PS5 Pro and updates on first-party games in development. The company held a similar showcase in May last year, where the PlayStation Portal was unveiled.